GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Getting Started with TensorFlow on GPUs

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9517:Getting Started with TensorFlow on GPUs

Magnus Hyttsten(Google, Inc.)

New to ML? Want to get started using TensorFlow together with GPUs? We will cover how you should use TensorFlow APIs to define and train your models, and discuss best practices for distributing the training workloads to multiple GPUs. We will also look at why GPUs are so great for machine learning workloads. This talk is appropriate for beginners who want to learn what TensorFlow can do.