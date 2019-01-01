GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Up and Running with Kubeflow Anywhere

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9515:Up and Running with Kubeflow Anywhere

Tim VanSteenburgh(Canonical)

Kubeflow has emerged as the de facto way to do ML on Kubernetes. Learn about the fastest way to go from GPU machines to an operational Kubeflow cluster on any public or private cloud, bare metal, or even your own laptop. We'll demonstrate the tools and steps necessary to quickly deploy Kubeflow at any scale. We'll also show you a fast and exciting new way to deploy Kubeflow on a single laptop or desktop, which is perfect for local ML development. Don't lose time deploying and configuring Kubernetes and Kubeflow get to the ML as quickly as possible.

View the slides (pdf)