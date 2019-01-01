Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9508:AI in Astrophysics: Applying Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning to Astronomical Research

Brant Robertson(UC Santa Cruz)

AI and related technologies are beginning to revolutionize astronomy and astrophysics. As facilities like the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope and the Wide Field InfraRed Telescope come online, data volumes in astronomy will increase. We will describe a deep learning framework that allows astronomers to identify and categorize astronomical objects in enormous datasets with more fidelity than ever. We'll also review new applications of AI in astrophysics, including data analysis and numerical simulation.

