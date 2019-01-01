Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9500:Latest Deep Learning Framework Container Optimizations

Joey Conway(NVIDIA),Michael O'Connor(NVIDIA)

NVIDIA GPU Cloud is a single source for researchers and developers seeking access to GPU optimized deep learning framework containers for TensorFlow, PyTorch, and MXNet. Well cover the latest NVIDIA features integrated into these popular frameworks, the benefits of using them through NGC monthly container updates, and tips and tricks to maximize performance on NVIDIA GPUs for your deep learning workloads. Well dive into the anatomy of a deep learning container, breaking down the software that makes up the container, and present the optimizations we have implemented to get the most out of NVIDIA GPUs. For both new and experienced users of our deep learning framework containers, this session will provide valuable insight into the benefits of NVIDIA accelerated frameworks available as easy pull and run containers.

View the slides (pdf)