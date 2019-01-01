Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9497:Distributed TensorFlow with Distribution Strategies

Magnus Hyttsten(Google, Inc.)

We'll discuss best practices for using TensorFlow effectively in a distributed manner. Machine learning models are only getting bigger and require more compute to train. We will explain how to use TensorFlow's new distribution strategy to get easy high-performance training with Keras models (and custom models) on multi-GPU setups as well as multi-node training on clusters with accelerators.

View the slides (pdf)