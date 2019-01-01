Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9496:Enhancing Augmented and Mixed Reality with Remote GPU Rendering for Energy Applications

Jeff Potts(Baker Hughes, a GE Company)

Learn how the capability of computationally lightweight augmented and mixed reality devices can be substantially enhanced using a remote rendering and streaming architecture, enabling a variety of impactful use cases of these technologies in the energy sector. NVIDIA GPUs make low-latency, collaborative streaming experiences possible on augmented and mixed reality devices through an efficient rendering and transcoding pipeline. We'll discuss technical challenges in platform development, lessons learned from adoption and utilization within Baker Hughes, a GE company, and use cases for enhanced augmented and mixed reality across the energy sector.

View the slides (pdf)