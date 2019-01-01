GTC Silicon Valley-2019: An Introduction to TensorFlow 2.0

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9495:An Introduction to TensorFlow 2.0

Paige Bailey(Google)

Learn about the latest in TensorFlow directly from Google. We will focus on TensorFlow 2.0 and its easy-to-use eager execution. We'll also explain how to use our revised high-level API and discuss pitfalls and tricks to get performance on accelerator hardware. If you're new to TensorFlow, expect a detailed description of how to use TensorFlow like a pro. If you're already using TensorFlow, expect to understand the delta between 1.x and 2.0 and get a look behind the technical curtain to see how it works. We will also show how TensorFlow enables machine learning on many platforms such as mobile devices and web browsers.