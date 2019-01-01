Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9490:GPU-Enhanced Collaborative Scientific Visualization

Tim Biedert(NVIDIA),Benjamin Hernandez(Oak Ridge National Laboratory)

Large-scale scientific simulation campaigns involve collaboration efforts sharing diversity in expertise and geographic location. Collaboration extends through the life cycle of the data from computation to analysis and visualization. This talk will present how SIGHT, an exploratory visualization tool for large-scale atomistic datasets, leverages Web technologies and GPU based solutions for collaborative scientific visualization in HPC environments. Our approach includes a multi-streaming prototype that takes advantage of NvPipe for close to zero latency video compression and, NVIDIA Optix to generate simultaneous and independent user views, all to facilitate common analysis tasks in Materials Science.

View the slides (pdf)