GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9483:Creating AI Work Groups Within the Enterprise: Developers Share Their Best Practices

Michael Balint(NVIDIA),Markus Weber(NVIDIA)

Learn from NVIDIA customers who will share their best practices for extending AI compute power to their teams without the need to build and manage a data center. These organizations will describe innovative approaches that let them turn an NVIDIA DGX Station into a powerful solution serving entire teams of developers from the convenience of an office environment. Learn how teams building powerful AI applications may not need to own servers or depend on data center access and find out how to take advantage of containers, orchestration, monitoring, and scheduling tools. The organizations will also show demos of how to set up an AI work group with ease and cover best practices for AI developer productivity.

