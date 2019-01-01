Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9479:Accelerating the Next Generation of Seismic Interpretation

Yunzhi Shi(The University of Texas at Austin)

We will discuss how deep learning can automate complex seismic interpretation tasks that are crucial to exploration and production in the energy industry. Seismic interpretation often involves tasks of extracting structural features horizons, faults, and salt bodies, for example from 3D seismic images. Manually interpreting such seismic structural features can be time-consuming and labor-intensive. We'll explain how we're improving automatic seismic geobody interpretation by using a convolutional neural network for image classification and segmentation.

View the slides (pdf)