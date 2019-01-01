Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9469:MATLAB and NVIDIA Docker: A Complete AI Solution, Where You Need It, in an Instant

Joss Knight(MathWorks),Jos Martin(MathWorks)

MATLAB's deep learning, visualization, and C++/CUDA code generation technology make it a uniquely complete solution for your entire AI workflow. In MATLAB, you can easily manage data, perform complex image and signal processing, prototype and train deep networks, and deploy to your desktop, embedded or cloud environments. Using GPU Coder technology MATLAB generates CUDA kernels that optimize loops and memory access, and C++ that leverages cuDNN and TensorRT, providing the fastest deep network inference of any framework. With MATLAB's NVIDIA docker container available through the NVIDIA GPU Cloud, you can now easily access all this AI power, deploy it in your cloud or DGX environment, and get up and running in seconds. In this presentation we will demonstrate a complete end-to-end workflow that starts from 'docker run', prototypes and trains a network on a multi-GPU machine in the cloud, and ends with a highly optimized inference engine to deploy to data centers, clouds, and embedded devices.

