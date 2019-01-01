Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9466:Multimodal Affects Analysis: The Future of the Autonomous Vehicle In-Cabin Experience

Mohammad Mavadati(Affectiva),Taniya Mishra(Affectiva)

Autonomous vehicles will require in-cabin sensing to respond to user activities and emotional states. This session will provide an overview of Affectiva's Emotion AI technology to redefine the in-cabin experience. We will describe the progression of unimodal analysis of face and voice emotions to the fusion of these modalities to detect affective states, such as frustration. This process employs techniques such as deep learning-based spatio-temporal modeling, in addition to large-scale natural datasets -- made larger still by cross-domain augmentation -- to develop AI systems that can detect these affective states.

View the slides (pdf)