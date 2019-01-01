Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9458:VTK-m: Lessons from Building a Visualization Toolkit for Massively Threaded Architectures

Robert Maynard(Kitware, Inc)

We'll discuss the VTK-m project, an HPC library for scientific visualization algorithms, and describe how it changed over the past three years. Part of the Exascale Computing Project, VTK-m is designed around fine-grained concurrency and an abstraction between the low-level hardware architectures and the data-parallel high-level code. This allows developers to write small worklets that can be executed on any hardware. We'll examine significant performance and development lessons learned since the VTK-m project began and talk about the challenges we see ahead.

View the slides (pdf)