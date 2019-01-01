GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Cloud Native ML with Kubeflow and TensorRT

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9456:Cloud Native ML with Kubeflow and TensorRT

David Aronchick(Azure)

Building machine learning pipelines is challenging. Doing that in a portable way that supports multi-cloud deployments is even harder. We'll discuss the open source project, Kubeflow, which is designed to allow data scientists and machine learning engineers to focus on building great ML solutions instead of setting up and managing the infrastructure. We'll detail the latest version of Kubeflow and its integration with TensorRT, the inference server from NVIDIA.

