GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Build Systems: Exploring Modern CMake + CUDA

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9444:Build Systems: Exploring Modern CMake + CUDA

Robert Maynard(Kitware, Inc)

Learn about CMake and find out how to use its native CUDA support, which allows users to fully leverage modern target-based features inside projects that require CUDA compilation. We'll show how we iteratively develop the CMake logic for a sample project using modern CMake with a focus on CUDA. We'll cover transitive usage requirements, how to request language standard levels, mixed language libraries, CUDA separable compilation, and generating export configuration files. Participants should have some familiarity with the concept of build systems.

