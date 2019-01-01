GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Scale Your Studio: GPU Rendering on the Cloud

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9439:Scale Your Studio: GPU Rendering on the Cloud

Chris Bond(Amazon Web Services)

What if you could scale your GPU rendering pipeline to near-limitless capacity? What would that mean for your studio? Learn how studios are using Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) instances powered by NVIDIA GPU and AWS Thinkbox Deadline to help scale their VFX and CG rendering pipelines, creating faster feedback cycles that result in artists spending more of their time focusing on creating content. Our talk focuses on rendering workloads combining Deadline (an AWS rendering pipeline management tool) and EC2 Spot for scalable cost-effective computing. Find out how studios are integrating their pipelines with AWS to realize the elasticity and scale provided by Amazon EC2, as well as how they intend to leverage AWS in the future to scale their superpowers.

View the slides (pdf)