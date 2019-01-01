Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9436:Advances in Computational Particle Mechanics Using GPUs

Nicolin Govender(University of Surrey)

Our talk will examine advances in the simulation of particulate systems in computer-aided engineering applications. We'll focus on the discrete element method (DEM) and the strides made in the number of particles and particle shape using the GPU-Based code, Blaze-DEM. We'll cover a number of industrial applications including mining, agriculture, civil engineering, and pharmaceuticals. We will ook at fluid and heat couplings made possible by the increased computational power of the latest NVIDIA GPUs. We'll also discuss work by various groups to create a multi-physics GPU-Based platform using Blaze-DEM.

