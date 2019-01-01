Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9435:Large-Scale Video Audio Quality Assessment on VMware Platform with NVIDIA GPUs

Hari Sivaraman(VMware),Lan Vu(VMware)

Video- and audio-based applications now comprise about 80 percent of Internet traffic, but their quality depends on the network condition. Cloud providers must accurately quantify and monitor video and audio quality so they can maintain the quality of these applications while optimizing cloud resource usage. We'll describe our solution, which uses deep neural networks to measure the quality of video and audio, and demonstrate how we measure the quality of streaming video and audio using VMware Horizon virtual desktops. We'll present our research results showing the capabilities of the latest NVIDIA Pascal and Volta GPUs and NVIDIA GRID on VMware vSphere to accelerate the deep learning-based measurement task for our large-scale performance monitoring need. We will also cover the benefits of using NVIDIA GRID to improve the performance of our application without changing the number of GPUs in the system.

View the slides (pdf)