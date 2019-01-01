GTC Silicon Valley-2019: TensorRT Inference with Tensorflow

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9431:TensorRT Inference with Tensorflow

Pooya Davoodi(NVIDIA),Chul Gwon(Clarifai),Guangda Lai(Google),Trevor Morris(NVIDIA)

We'll explain how to use TensorRT via TensorFlow and/or TensorFlow serving. TensorFlow is a flexible, high-performance software library for numerical computation using data flow graphs and NVIDIA TensorRT is a platform for high-performance deep learning inference. We'll describe how TensorRT is integrated with TensorFlow and show how combining the two improves efficiency of machine learning models. We'll also use examples to show how to use the integration.

