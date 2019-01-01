Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9415:Designing Buildings in Real Time from Anywhere

Cobus Bothma(KPF),James Brogan(KPF)

We'll discuss the processes and challenges of designing some of the world's most complex buildings and how adopting emerging technology can transform the design process. We'll explain how we're using NVIDIA Quaddro and RTX technologies to more efficiently manage collaboration and workflow for major international construction projects involving teams across the globe, and discuss how we're helping architects and engineers design buildings faster and more collaboratively. KPF, a leading multidisciplinary architectural practice, is pioneering a new approach to workflow that allows real-time rendering, collaborative VR and desktop virtualization.

