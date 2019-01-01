Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9411:vMotion for NVIDIA GRID vGPU Virtual Machines: Case Study of vMotion Using MLaaS

Hari Sivaraman(VMware),Dimitrios Skarlatos(University of Illinois at UrbanaChampaign)

vMotion is a feature in VMware vSphere that is used to guarantee continuous availability and uptime in the face of planned outages and maintenance operations. It's now available for virtual machines (VMs) with an NVIDIA GRID GPU. We'll present an overview of the architecture of vMotion for vGPU-enabled VMs and discuss how it affects performance. We'll also outline potential vMotion uses for load balancing on vGPU-enabled clouds.

