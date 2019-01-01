Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9397:How to Create a Super Resolution Compositor that Scales to 32 Displays

Thomas TRUE(NVIDIA)

We'll discuss motivations for deploying multi-GPU solutions, which provide elegant solutions for a wide range of complex visualization solutions, from flight simulators to large display walls. Numerous methods are available for leveraging multi-GPU systems for real-time rendering and video playback. We'll detail the available methods and explain the advantages of each approach.

