GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9395:Scaling Smart Retail: From Self-Checkout Systems to Empowering Sales Force

Pradeep Pydah(Maxerience)

We'll talk about DL algorithms such as object detection and GANs that form backbone of our scalable retail solution. We'll describe how we ensured scalability of our solutions through a process pipeline that encapsulates data collection strategies at scale to iterate quickly and adjust to new products and field validation tools. Our talk will cover the GPU variants we used to deploy our scalable solutions both on the cloud and on the edge. We'll also outline some of the strategies we employed and compare edge- and cloud-based GPU performance.

View the slides (pdf)