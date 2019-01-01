GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Is This The End of "Computer Says No"?

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9392:Is This The End of "Computer Says No"?

Nigel Cannings(Intelligent Voice)

We'll describe our work at Intelligent Voice on explainable AI. We are working to separate AI technology into smaller components so it can be more easily explained, build explainability into AI architecture design, and make it possible for AI to progress within confines of current regulation. New GDPR regulations in Europe, which affect any company with European consumers, give people a right to challenge computer-aided decisions and to have these decisions explained. We'll discuss how existing technology can make it difficult to provide an explanation and how that inhibits AI adoption in customer-facing fields such as insurance, health, and financial services.

View the slides (pdf)