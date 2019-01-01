Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9387:Large-Scale Road Network Simulations for Smart Cities

Peter Heywood(The University of Sheffield)

Discover techniques and algorithms to enable better-than-real-time transport network micro-simulations at city-scale and beyond. We'll discuss simulations of transport networks, which are a vital tool for planning and managing transport networks and smart cities around the globe. We will provide insight into novel algorithms and techniques that enable high-performance city-scale simulations of individual vehicles using GPU-Accelerated agent-based modeling. We'll also share results showing performance improvements of over 66X for simulations containing more than 500,000 individual vehicles when compared with a highly optimized commercial multi-core CPU-based microscopic simulator.

