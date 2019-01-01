Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9385:AI-Based Anomaly Detections and Threat Forecasting for Unified Communications Networks

Kevin Riley(Ribbon Communications),Tim Thornton(Ribbon Communications)

Learn how NVIDIA's GPUs are used to accelerate unified communications (UC) analytics processing by mathematically classifying UC call flows. We'll discuss how we're leveraging NVIDIA GPU parallelization technology to support classification and baselining of UC call flows, protect UC against fraudulent attacks, and establish predictive UC forecasting models. We'll explain how this allows us to more accurately identify and forecast deviations that may represent malicious use of UC against a baseline of normal traffic.

