Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9383:Machine Reasoning: A Perspective and Possibility

Zhangsheng Lai(NVIDIA),Aik BengNg(NVIDIA)

In recent year, there is growing interest in advancing AI in the reasoning field, as reasoning is one of the main abilities associated with intelligence. Deep learning performs exceptionally well at pattern recognition and in recent times, it is advancing into the reasoning field, from relational networks for question answering and transparency-by-design networks for visual reasoning. In this talk, we will share an alternate and complementary paradigm for performing reasoning with a type theoretic approach.

View the slides (pdf)