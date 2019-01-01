Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9380:The Frontier of Define-by-Run Deep Learning Frameworks

Seiya Tokui(Preferred Networks, Inc.)

We'll discuss the latest developments in Chainer, the first deep learning framework for developing designs and features based on a define-by-run approach to deep learning. Currenty, many deep learning frameworks are adopting this define-by-run approach.

