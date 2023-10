Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9377:Designing a Real-Time Video Mixer for Rugged Military Deployment

Chad Augustine(CurtissWright),Greg Maynard(Wolf Advanced Technology)

We'll discuss our work on mission display computers, which play an important role in imaging applications such as digital moving maps, 360° situational awareness, surveillance, embedded training, and degraded visual environments. These systems are designed with advanced graphics capability to drive multiple independent displays with video from multiple sources. The display video can be a input from multiple sensors, generated digital map video, symbology, and metadata information from a variety of sources. This information is overlaid to provide instantaneous independent views. We'll explain our flexible mission display computer design, which uses four VPX2-1220 single board computers modules and a video mixer with an NVIDIA Pascal-based VPX3U-P5000-SDI-8IO module. The GPU-Based mixer provides increased programmability and versatility to the video capabilities required of a mission display computer.

View the slides (pdf)