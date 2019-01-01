GTC Silicon Valley-2019: TPC-H Benchmark on DGX-2: A New Paradigm for OLAP and Decision Support
Richard Heyns(Brytlyt),Piotr Kowalski(Brytlyt)
We'll explain how Brytlyt became the first vendor to use a GPU-Accelerated SQL database to run the TPC-H benchmark. TPC-H, a decision-support benchmark for a SQL database, consists of a suite of business-oriented ad-hoc queries using data with broad industry-wide relevance. We'll explain how it illustrates decision-support systems that examine large volumes of data, execute queries with a high degree of complexity, and give answers to critical business questions. We'll also discuss our Brytlyt GPU database and analytics platform, which is based on the open source PostgreSQL database.