GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9373:TPC-H Benchmark on DGX-2: A New Paradigm for OLAP and Decision Support

Richard Heyns(Brytlyt),Piotr Kowalski(Brytlyt)

We'll explain how Brytlyt became the first vendor to use a GPU-Accelerated SQL database to run the TPC-H benchmark. TPC-H, a decision-support benchmark for a SQL database, consists of a suite of business-oriented ad-hoc queries using data with broad industry-wide relevance. We'll explain how it illustrates decision-support systems that examine large volumes of data, execute queries with a high degree of complexity, and give answers to critical business questions. We'll also discuss our Brytlyt GPU database and analytics platform, which is based on the open source PostgreSQL database.

View the slides (pdf)