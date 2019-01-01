Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9370:The Steady State: Reduce Spikiness from GPU uUtilization with MXNet

Cyrus Vahid(Amazon Web Services)

We'll discuss monitoring and visualizing a deep neural network in MXNet and explain how to improve training performance. We'll also talk about coding best practices, data pre-processing, making effective use of CPUs, hybridization, efficient batch size, low precision training, and other tips and tricks that can improve training performance by orders of magnitude.

