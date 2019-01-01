GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Beyond Polygons, Voxels, and Rasterization

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9367:Beyond Polygons, Voxels, and Rasterization

Nejc Lesek(LightMass)

We'll introduce the concept of quantum neural models that enable major leaps in performance and scene complexity by unifying geometry, materials, physics, and animation using machine learning and path tracing. We will also simplify and backpropagate this approach to existing rendering solutions, thus proposing significant and immediately applicable improvements in established pipelines.

