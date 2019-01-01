Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9360:Bringing Personal Robots Home: Integrating Computer Vision and Human-Robot Interaction for Real-World Applications

Jun Hatori(Preferred Networks, Inc.)

In this talk, we'll discuss our latest achievements and challenges in developing personal robot systems. The main focus of the talk is on an autonomous tidying-up robot system, which we have recently announced. We'll describe how we integrated cutting-edge speech and natural language processing and computer vision technologies to build such an autonomous system that can work on complex real-world applications with a high accuracy. The system also deploys our latest object detection model, which was trained using 512 NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPUs and won second prize in the Google AI Open Images - Object Detection Track in August 2018.

View the slides (pdf)