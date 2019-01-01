Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9359:Real-Time Connection-Based Filtering to Improve the Precision of the Search Engine in Life Sciences

Vatsal Agarwal(Innoplexus Consulting Services Pvt. Ltd.)

We'll talk about how we built a GPU-Accelerated system for real-time information retrieval from large datasets in life sciences. Unstructured textual data is full of phrases and words that have multiple meanings, making it difficult for current information-retrieval algorithms to find relevant documents. We'll describe our knowledge graph-based filtering mechanism for more precise real-time information retrieval. We outline how we accelerated the embedding generation process, treating it as an optimization problem and running it on NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPU cores. We'll also cover how we reduced the latency in distance computation using TensorRT.

