GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9350:CUDA-Accelerated Short-Read Alignment to a Large Reference Genome

Richard Wilton(Johns Hopkins University)

We'll discuss the computational challenge of aligning short DNA reads to very large reference genomes, a problem that tests the limits of computing hardware. We'll explain how adapting a CUDA-accelerated short-read aligner to handle these genomes resulted in a tenfold reduction in execution time.

