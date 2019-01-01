Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9346:Sharing Physically Based Materials between Renderers with MDL

Jan Jordan(NVIDIA),Lutz Kettner(NVIDIA)

We'll discuss the basics of NVIDIA's material definition language, showing how a single material can be used to define matching appearances between different renderers and rendering techniques. End users will learn how physically based definitions can be defined, while developers will learn what's entailed in supporting MDL within their own products or renderers.

