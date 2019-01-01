GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Profiling Deep Learning Networks

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9339:Profiling Deep Learning Networks

Poonam Chitale(NVIDIA),David Zier(NVIDIA)

Learn how to use NVIDIA tools to understand GPU utilization in a deep learning model. Traditionally, profiling is program optimization, including tasks like removing unnecessary code and addressing gaps and wait times. Profiling for deep learning networks is an end-to-end workflow from data input to inference. It involves understanding the data pipeline, the neural network structure and post processing.

View the slides (pdf)