GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Can FPGAs compete with GPUs?

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9338:Can FPGAs compete with GPUs?

John Romein(ASTRON (Netherlands Institute for Radio Astronomy)),Bram Veenboer(ASTRON (Netherlands Institute for Radio Astronomy))

We'll discuss how FPGAs are changing as a result of new technology such as the Open CL high-level programming language, hard floating-point units, and tight integration with CPU cores. Traditionally energy-efficient FPGAs were considered notoriously difficult to program and unsuitable for complex HPC applications. We'll compare the latest FPGAs to GPUs, examining the architecture, programming models, programming effort, performance, and energy efficiency by considering some real applications.

