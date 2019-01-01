Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9331:NVIDIA GPU Video Technologies: Overview, Applications and Optimization Techniques

Abhijit Patait(NVIDIA)

This talk will focus on latest updates of NVIDIA video technologies such as video encoding, decoding and optical flow SDK, with particular emphasis on quality, performance and functionality improvements brought by Turing architecture. We will also discuss applications of the video technologies into various DL/AI use cases and optimization techniques in such use cases. A new release of the video SDK (9.0) and the first version of Optical Flow SDK (1.0) are set to launch in Q1 2019, so this session will be an ideal preview.

View the slides (pdf)