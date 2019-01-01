GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Lattice QCD with Tensor Cores

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9330:Lattice QCD with Tensor Cores

Jiqun Tu(Columbia University)

We'll introduce the first use of tensor cores on NVIDIA's Volta architecture in lattice quantum chromodynamics (QCD), within the framework of QUDA. Lattice QCD remains the only reliable first-principle approach to study QCD, the theory that describes how different types of matter we see every day interact with each other. We'll provide brief introduction to QCD. The Warp Matrix Multiply and Accumulate API is used to speed up the large sparse matrix operations in Monte Carlo sampling of QCD. As an example of our work, we show how the overwhelming computation power of tensor cores could be used in high performance computing.

View the slides (pdf)