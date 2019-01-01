GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Synchronization is Bad, but if You Must ...

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9329:Synchronization is Bad, but if You Must ...

Olivier Giroux(NVIDIA)

The Volta architecture's comprehensive support for synchronization results from independent thread scheduling. We'll provide an in-depth analysis of independent thread scheduling. Our talk will cover situations in which device-side synchronization is useful, clarify what is possible, and propose a starting point for best practices. Where possible, we'll also retrace the steps that led to the best practices outside of accelerated computing, and emphasize what has changed. The only prerequisite to attend this talk is to have some experience with accelerated programming, although even expert computer scientists will learn something new.

