Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9328:Native GPU Accelerated Geometry - A New Era Begins!

Harshil Goel(Dyndrite Corporation)

For decades GPUs have blazed pixels to the screen, while 3D geometry kernels primarily ran on the CPU. What happens when you move up the stack, leveraging the GPU to create the geometry itself? We'll introduce our groundbreaking native GPU-Accelerated geometry kernel, which is fully accessible via a Python API. We'll discuss the first application built on Dyndrite, the Additive Manufacturing Toolkit, which prints parts using the same splines used to design the parts. We'll also outline what's next for the software.

View the slides (pdf)