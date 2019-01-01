Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9318:Tackling 3D ToF Artifacts through Learning and the FLAT Dataset

Iuri Frosio(NVIDIA),Orazio Gallo(NVIDIA)

We will discuss a deep learning-based method for improving the quality of 3D reconstruction performed by time-of-flight cameras. Scene motion, multiple reflections, and sensor noise introduce artifacts in the depth reconstruction performed by these sensors. We'll explain our proposed two-stage, deep-learning approach to address all of these sources of artifacts simultaneously. We'll also introduce FLAT, a synthetic dataset of 2000 ToF measurements that capture all of these nonidealities and can be used to simulate different hardware. Using the Kinect camera as a baseline, we show improved reconstruction errors on simulated and real data, as compared with state-of-the-art methods.

View the slides (pdf)