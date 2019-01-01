GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Beyond Supervised Driving

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9314:Beyond Supervised Driving

Adrien Gaidon(Toyota Research Institute (TRI)),Sudeep Pillai(Toyota Research Institute)

The Toyota Research Institute is going beyond supervised learning for automated driving and exploring problems that affect research and development of long-term, large-scale autonomous robots. These problems include unsupervised domain adaptation, self-supervised learning, and robustness to edge cases. This session will dive into robotics systems, especially end-to-end vs. modular design and human-robot interaction. It will also include some of TRI's related research directions, especially those around world-scale cloud robotics.

View the slides (pdf)