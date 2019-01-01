Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9311:Improving Customer Service with Deep Learning Techniques in a Multi-Touchpoint System

Rajesh Munavalli(PayPal, Inc)

We'll present our work on unified models leveraging both deep learning and traditional modeling techniques to improve customer service in a multi-touchpoint system. A typical business has more than 20 direct and indirect multi-modal touchpoints. Forming a unified view of these interactions is critical in giving a smooth end-to-end consistent experience. By combining both structured and unstructured data, we can resolve many customer issues even before there is a need for them to contact the business. To address this and mitigate overall customer contact rates, we have built a suite of solutions with chatbots, email routing and auto-response solutions.

View the slides (pdf)