Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9307:Artificial Intelligence in Search for Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence

Yunfan (Gerry)Zhang(UC Berkeley)

We'll provide an overview of the Breakthrough Listen Initiative launched in 2015 by the Royal Society in London to conduct the most comprehensive and sensitive search for extraterrestrial intelligence in history. The search, characterized by high data volume and complex interference environments, needs advanced methods of artificial intelligence. We will discuss the project's NVIDIA GPU-Powered digital backend, with a focus on data analysis techniques and deep learning applications. Highlights include applications of predictive anomaly detections, supervised and semi-supervised signal classifications, and detections of fast radio bursts, mysterious signals of unclear origin from billions of light years away.

View the slides (pdf)