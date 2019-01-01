Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9295:Framing Business Problems As Machine Learning Problems

Carlos Escapa(AWS)

The size and complexity of problems that can be tackled with machine learning, and particularly deep learning, represents a new approach to business problem-solving. Learn to identify use cases for ML and acquire best practices to frame problems in a way that key stakeholders and senior management can understand and support. In our talk, we'll help delegates set the stage for delivering successful ML-based solutions to their businesses.

