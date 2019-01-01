Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9294:Police Patrol Optimization with Geospatial Deep Reinforcement Learning

Daniel Wilson(Esri)

Learn how our Esri GeoAI team is working to increase security and reduce crime by developing optimal police patrol strategies. We'll describe our work at the intersection of deep reinforcement learning and spatial statistics, and explain how we're applying statistical models to produce an environment for training a police-patrol dispatch and control agent. The massive compute for training the agent comes from intelligent application of distributed GPU training. We'll detail our agent model and distributed training, and explain how spatial statistics and GIS are needed to solve this challenging problem.

