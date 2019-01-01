Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9292:Red Hat and the NVIDIA DGX: Tried, Tested, Trusted

Andre Beausoleil(Red Hat, Inc.),Jeremy Eder(Red Hat)

Red Hat and NVIDIA collaborated to bring together two of the technology industry's most popular products: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 and the NVIDIA DGX system. This talk will cover how the combination of RHELs rock-solid stability with the incredible DGX hardware can deliver tremendous value to enterprise data scientists. We will also show how to leverage NVIDIA GPU Cloud container images with Kubernetes and RHEL to reap maximum benefits from this incredible hardware.

View the slides (pdf)