GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9280:PAI Tensor Accelerator and Optimizer (PAI-Tao)

Guozhen Pan(AntFin),Jun Yang(Alibaba)

We'll discuss Alibaba's PAI tensor accelerator and optimizer (PAI-Tao), an elaborately implemented and optimized AI engine for deep learning training and inference tasks. PAI-Tao is designed with a data-driven and compiler-oriented approach. It periodically collects online running statistics to provide insights for optimization and uses collected statistics to help drive the real optimization work. We'll outline how PAI-Tao's compiler-oriented design can better accommodate diversified and fast-changing AI workloads.

View the slides (pdf)